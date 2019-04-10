The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook cracks down on groups spreading harmful information

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information

Facebook says it is rolling out a wide range of updates aimed at combatting the spread of false and harmful information on the social media site.

The updates will limit the visibility of links found to be significantly more prominent on Facebook than across the web as a whole. The company is also expanding its fact-checking program with outside expert sources, including The Associated Press, to vet videos and other material posted on Facebook.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google face widening crackdown over online content

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information.

The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. Congress members questioned a company representative Tuesday about how Facebook prevents violent material from being uploaded and shared on the site.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian scientist part of global team unveiling first image of a black hole
Next story
Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Most Read