Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

A familiar face has returned to Gold Country Communities Society (GCCS), which as of July 16 welcomes Marcie Down as its new executive director.

Down—who since 2015 has been working for the Village of Cache Creek as office administrator and in payroll—was with GCCS from 2011 to 2015, as office administrator and program coordinator for the geocaching program. It was Down who started work on phase two of the initiative, overseeing the second set of 72 caches which were unveiled in 2012.

She replaces Chief Operating Officer John Hamilton, who was hired earlier this year to take the position vacated by departing COO Terri Hadwin. However, GCCS board member Lisa Dafoe says that Hamilton was not the “right fit” for the society, with board member Jack Jeyes adding that despite the change of title, the duties of the new position are the same as the old one.

Down says that when the position was posted, she had lots of people pestering her to take it. “They said ‘This job is you: you are Gold Country.’ It’s my passion, but I had security with the Village, so I had to weigh it.

“But [GCCS] is my happy place, and I love every aspect of it. I love networking and meeting people. I don’t think the focus of the society has changed [since I left], but there’ll be some reconnecting, finding out what’s coming up.”

She says that geocaching will remain important for the society as a focus. “It brings people to the area. There are people who come here just for the geocaching.”

Board member Steve Rice says that the area’s geocaching program is world-renowned. “Gold Country is known for its geocaching program. The board did vote to let it go, but we then voted to bring it back and continue to do it if we can.”

Board member Yvette May says that the geocaching program continues to remain popular, as she saw firsthand when a new cache was unveiled near Clinton’s dog park earlier this year.

“People were there looking for it on the first day it launched. I spoke with people from Australia who were there just to find it.”

Dafoe says that some two dozen geocaches were damaged or destroyed in last year’s wildfires, adding that all but eight have been replaced or archived. The eight that have not are all located in Arrowstone Provincial Park, which remains a no-go area after the fires, so the society has not been able to access them to assess their condition.

Down—an outdoor enthusiast who spends a lot of time in the area’s back country—says that she sees a lot of people out and about while she’s hiking. “People are out looking at the aftermath of the fires. People want to hear stories about the wildfires.

Dafoe says that the society’s attempts to create a bead trail—where local businesses and organizations have special beads that can be sold to visitors and worn on bracelets or necklaces—are ongoing. So far the only three places locally that have ordered beads are The Trading Post at the Esso Travel Centre, the Village of Ashcroft, and GCCS itself, but the society is still trying to reach out to the business community to get others on board.

“We need 10 businesses in order to get more savings,” says Dafoe. “If anyone wants to take part they can ask us how the program works.”

Down says that the biggest challenge facing GCCS is a relaunch to show people that “We’re still here and we have new ideas. We’re not just geocaching and visitor guides. We need to market the society itself, not just the communities we represent.”

Rice says that the offer of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thompson Okanagan and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Associations will, if it goes ahead, allow GCCS to have access to resources they don’t currently have. “We get $33,000 in annual funding from Destination BC; they get $2 million [GCCS also receives funding from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District]. The MOU would allow us to do more.”

Dafoe says that “We’re very excited that Marcie accepted the position,” with Rice adding that it’s exciting to have a local person take over the position, especially a person who has explored Gold Country more than most people have.

“She can answer questions regarding Gold Country, because she has the answers,” he says.

“It’s a real comfort to the board to have someone like her steering the ship. We know we’ll go places with Marcie at the helm.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

“I look forward to working in partnership with the Gold Country Communities board, staff, stakeholders, and communities,” says Down. “Not only to obtain a ‘gold’ standard of service to, and promotion of, our region but to also work towards ‘excellence’. Together we can achieve these levels.

“There are a number of exciting and new upcoming promotions that will reward those who work, live, and visit in Gold Country. Promotion and marketing techniques, integrity, hard work, and of course some very fun events will continue to assist the businesses and stakeholders of the area work towards achieving their aspirations and goals as well.

“One can achieve gold and can then work towards excellence with Gold Country Communities Society”.