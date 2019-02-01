In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Purdue Pharma used discounts to keep people taking drugs, despite risks

Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Details made public this week in a lawsuit filed by the state of Massachusetts against Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company claim the Sackler family brought in more than $4 billion in a little more than a decade.

RELATED: Youngest opioid overdose victim in B.C. last year was 10 years old

RELATED: B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

The state says the company used discounts to keep people taking its drugs longer despite their risks.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed last year. Purdue lost its fight this week to keep some of the allegations secret. The company says the state is taking documents out of context.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting
Next story
Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

Just Posted

Highway billboard in Spences Bridge appeals for information in police cold case

Luke Neville disappeared in October 2017, and his family wants to bring him home

Father whose family lost everything in Ashcroft house fire speaks out about event: ‘It’s been devastating for us all’

It’s the second time in three years that the family has lost everything they own

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Doctor Amgad Zake leaving Ashcroft medical practice

Interior Health trying to find locums, replacement

Lytton RCMP files: Highway havoc

A heavy snowfall causes chaos for motorists on the highways around Lytton

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

Most Read