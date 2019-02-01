Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Details made public this week in a lawsuit filed by the state of Massachusetts against Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company claim the Sackler family brought in more than $4 billion in a little more than a decade.

RELATED: Youngest opioid overdose victim in B.C. last year was 10 years old

RELATED: B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

The state says the company used discounts to keep people taking its drugs longer despite their risks.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed last year. Purdue lost its fight this week to keep some of the allegations secret. The company says the state is taking documents out of context.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.