Family of missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. appeals to Williams Lake public

The 30-year-old was last seen in Williams Lake around Dec. 4, 2022

Four months after he went missing, the family of Bella Coola man Carl Williams Charlie Schooner Jr. is back in Williams Lake to continue their search for him.

Last seen on Dec. 4, 2022 in Williams Lake, Schooner is described as 30 years of age, weighing 160 pounds, six feet and one inch tall, with black short hair, brown eyes.

He is both Nuxalk and Heiltsuk from Bella Coola.

His father, Carl Schooner Sr., told Black Press Media Thursday, April 6, now that the snow is melting in areas around Williams Lake he is hoping somebody will find see something that leads to finding out what happened to his son.

“We ask everyone if they are out there walking, biking, hiking, camping, or even collecting bottles, please keep an eye out,” he said.

Another group search is planned in the near future, but a date has not been picked yet. Once it has he will let the public know.

Schooner Sr.’s wife Charlene is dividing her time between Williams Lake and Bella Coola, where they have a store.

They were recently home in Bella Coola for a month where Charlene said a good friend gave them a lot of support.

“That friend does not want to be named, but they really helped us,” she said. “We have a teepee in our yard now, we did a lot of sweats and are making our own hand drums.”

Anyone with information about the missing man is urged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

