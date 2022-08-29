Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Closure still ongoing; estimated time of reopening it today at 3 p.m.

Two are dead in a semi-truck collision east of Golden Sunday morning, leaving the highway closed for over 24 hours as crews work on scene.

The incident involved two semi-trucks that apparently collided head-on, according to RCMP, one of which was carrying cattle. Eye witnesses say that at least one of the semis was on fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

RCMP determined on arrival that the two occupants of the semi-trucks were deceased.

The highway originally closed at approximately 7:45 am Mountain Time, after reports of a vehicle incident at Beaverfoot Road at 6:50 a.m.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

Detour is in effect along Highway 93 and 95 through Radium.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

The deceased parties have not yet been identified, and the BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: Fires of note reduced to 2

Just Posted

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Kai Quesnel (fourth from l beside flag) and a group of volunteers braved the heat on Aug. 16 to repaint the rainbow crosswalk on Railway Avenue at 4th Street in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers give Ashcroft’s rainbow crosswalk new burst of colour

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman