Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister

Accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament

Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.

“Canada’s national handgun freeze takes effect today!” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino wrote on Twitter. “It is now illegal to buy, sell or transfer a handgun anywhere in Canada.”

In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns in order to help quell firearm-related violence.

At the time, Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mendicino were expected to hold a news conference in the Vancouver area later Friday to discuss the move.

However, accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns — an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.

Justice Minister David Lametti at a separate event in Montreal also confirmed the regulations had come into effect while criticizing any effort to ease the freeze.

“It is worrisome and even shocking to see an attempt of reducing the extent of this bill and giving more space to handguns,” Lametti said in French.

“We are here exactly to reduce the number of handguns in our streets.”

RELATED: New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today

RELATED: Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control

Federal Politicsgun lawsguns

Previous story
Four Rivers Co-op buys, rebrands 10 Husky gas bars across northern B.C.
Next story
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border

Just Posted

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Brandon Hoffman photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site

A Co-op Gas Bar. (Ian Down/Black Press Media)
Four Rivers Co-op buys, rebrands 10 Husky gas bars across northern B.C.

Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). (Black Press Media)
Snow forecast along Coquihalla, other southern B.C. highways amid drought

Branton Regner was murdered in August 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge, allegedly for witnessing the murder of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake man to be sentenced for 2019 Rudy Johnson Bridge kidnappings, murder