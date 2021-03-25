Auditor general Karen Hogan said the rollout of the wage subsidy highlighted pre-existing weaknesses in federal systems and data that need to be addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Federal government faces costly path to recoup wrongly paid COVID-19 aid: auditor

Auditor general Karen Hogan says the federal government missed its chances to flag fraudulent claims

Auditor general Karen Hogan says the federal government missed chances to flag fraudulent claims for emergency benefits last year.

She says officials will now have to rely on costly, years-long efforts to recoup wrongful payments.

Efforts will begin this spring for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, and this fall for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Hogan’s two audits today each note how quickly the programs rolled out last March and April, eschewing the usual months-long policy-development process to quickly get aid to hard-hit businesses and workers.

The audits flag multiple moments when federal officials could have made changes to prevent the wage subsidy from going to companies with unpaid tax bills, or the CERB from potentially going to known fraudsters.

Hogan says the rollout of the wage subsidy, in particular, highlighted pre-existing weaknesses in federal systems and data that need to be addressed.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders
Next story
BC Cancer mammography screening van returing to Ashcroft in May

Just Posted

Viriginia Kirkham, 85, of Williams Lake receives her first COVID-19 vaccine administered by public health nurse Aimee Palin at the Williams Lake Health Clinic on March 24. (Photo credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski)
COVID vaccine clinics coming to Ashcroft and Clinton in April

Clinics are for all residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and area aged 18 and over

Jennifer Lawrence (r), founder of Bubbles’ Blossom Design, with Monika Wyssen at Valentine’s Day 2021. The business is one of the finalists for a Small Business BC Award. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Bloomin’ good: Clinton florist business is awards finalist

Bubbles’ Blossom Design makes it to final five in BC Small Business Awards category

Ashcroft Better at Home friendly visitors (from l) Lilly, Grumpy, and Hunnee dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day 2021. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Friendly visitors aren’t horsing around about spreading smiles

Three adorable miniature horses have been huge hits as they make visits in Ashcroft

Cannabis retail stores might be in Cache Creek’s future, with at least two would-be businesses expressing interest. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Cache Creek reduces retail cannabis buffer zone around school

Buffer zone reduced to 150 metres from the original 200 metres suggested by school district

Cache Creek and Clinton are holding a variety of free, fun Easter events and activities for children of all ages. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Cache Creek and Clinton have Easter activities for everyone

The Easter Bunny himself will be touring Clinton — with a police escort — on April 4

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Most Read