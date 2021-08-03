Feds, province announce $5.7M for 9 infrastructure projects in northern B.C.

The federal and provincial governments announced $5.7 million in funding for for nine infrastructure projects in northern B.C. on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

According to Ken Hardie, the MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, the funding comes from the COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream. The stream has the federal government covering 80 per cent of projects or up to 100 per cent for projects in the territories or in Indigenous communities.

The feds will provide $5.1 million while the province will contribute $615,000.

Among the projects announced, Hardie said that the Gitsegukla First Nation, located 30 minutes west of New Hazelton, will retrofit their community hall.

“This will support food delivery programs to the elementary school students and staff, facilitate the teaching of traditional cooking, and supply backup power in the event of power outages to keep freezers running and the food safe,” Hardie said.

Another project will involve the Nisga’a village of Gitlaxt’aamiks, about 100 kilometres north of Terrace. Hardie said the village will get 475 metres of concrete sidewalk.

“This would be along the main road in the village. And what it’ll do is provide safe passage for pedestrians walking between the municipal building and the local school,” he said.

The full details of all the projects are:

Bulkley-Nechako – Smithers-Laidlaw Trail

Construct an approximate 3.5 km multi-use segment of the Telkwa-Smithers pathway along the Highway 16 corridor to improve active transportation in the area.

Federal: $1,172,752

Provincial: $293,188

Burns Lake – Burns Lake Arena HVAC System Repairs and Upgrades

Retrofit the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena HVAC and water systems to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Federal: $120,000

$30,000

Fort St. John – North Peace Arena 2021 Upgrades

Replace the roof, install new air handling units and rooftop exhaust fans, and replace interior lights with LED lights.

Federal: $687,200

Provincial: $171,800

Gitsegukla Band – Gitsegukla Community Kitchen Retrofit

Construct a community kitchen to support meal programs and the teaching of traditional cooking.

Federal: $398,500

Provincial: $0

Iskut – Band Administration Building Renovation

Renovate the Band administration building to improve energy efficiency and address some health and safety considerations.

Federal: $528,375

Provincial: $0

Lhtako Dene Nation – Multi-use Pathway and Street Lighting Network Development

Construct a 1.2 km multi-use pathway to safely connect the community’s main amenities, including public transit, the local community hall and playground.

Federal: $997,455

Provincial: $0

Nisga’a Village of Gitlaxt’aamix – Skateen Drive Sidewalk Construction Project

Construct approximately 475 meters of sidewalks along the main road to increase pedestrian safety in the community.

Federal: $742,333

Provincial: $0

Stewart – Administration Building Exterior Upgrade

Retrofit an administration building to improve operational and energy efficiency.

Federal: $131,200

Provincial: $32,800

Terrace – Sportsplex Retrofits

Install a generator and heat-pump to enhance the heating, ventilation and air circulation of the Sportsplex.

Federal: $351,020

Provincial: $87,755

