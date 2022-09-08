People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in 2015. On Sept. 8, 2022, the federal government a $500,000 investment in B.C.’s training series on sexualized violence at post-secondary institutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in 2015. On Sept. 8, 2022, the federal government a $500,000 investment in B.C.’s training series on sexualized violence at post-secondary institutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds commit $500,000 to fighting sexualized violence on B.C. campuses

Funds to improve province’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training Series by summer 2024

The federal government is providing B.C. with $500,000 to help address sexualized violence at its universities and colleges.

Announced Thursday (Sept. 8), the half-a-million dollar investment will go to improving B.C.’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training Series.

The series has been available to post-secondary institutions since June 2021 and provides training on consent and sexual violence, supporting survivors, accountability and repairing relationships and active bystander intervention. The new funding will focus on the safety of Indigenous students, graduate students and international students. It will also better address rising rates of online sexualized violence.

According to Statistics Canada, 71 per cent of post-secondary students witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours in 2019. In the same year, 11 per cent of women said they had been sexually assaulted in a university or college setting. Less than 10 per cent of both men and women said they spoke about what happened with someone associated with the school, citing mistrust of how it would be handled.

Improvements to B.C.’s training series will be complete by summer 2024. The federal government said the investment is part of its commitment to ending gender-based violence in Canada.

READ ALSO: Record number of sexual assaults reported to police in B.C. in 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiasexual assault

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Just Posted

BC Emergency Health Services has provided information about the staffing levels at the Ashcroft ambulance station. (Photo credit: Ashcroft <em>Journal</em> file photo)
Paramedic recruitment ongoing at Ashcroft ambulance station

(RCMP logo)
Barriere man in custody after shooting incident

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The 2023 soccer season will have to be cancelled unless more volunteers are found. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
2023 South Cariboo soccer season will be cancelled if key positions not filled