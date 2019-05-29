In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo, a Washington State ferry heading into Elliott Bay is illuminated by the sun as the city behind remains under clouds in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Authorities say a ferry hit a whale near Seattle and that the Coast Guard is searching for it.

KING5 television reports the whale breached about five feet (1.5 metres) in front of the M/V Wenatchee during the ferry’s 8:15 p.m. trip from Seattle to Bainbridge Island on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

A spokesperson for the Washington State Ferry system said crew members did not see the whale coming and did not have time to manoeuvre away from it.

The boat was travelling at about 16 knots, or 18 mph (29 kph), when the whale was hit about three minutes into the ferry’s route.

Passengers who were on the passenger deck say they saw an injured whale bleeding and one believed it was a gray whale.

The strike was reported to government officials.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space
Next story
VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Just Posted

Interior Health trying to recruit nursing staff for Ashcroft hospital

Lack of nurses — not physicians — behind recent spate of unexpected closures at site

Ashcroft Museum receives original Gold Rush Trail sign

Ten of the iconic signs being given to museums, historic sites along the Gold Rush Trail

Shout-out to all the soccer referees

Without the dedication of volunteer refs, the games couldn’t be played

MP visits northern communities to meet with councils, stakeholders

MP confident that municipalities are in good hands

Local News Briefs: Fun fair festivities are coming up

Plus society AGMs, the sea cadets ceremonial review, furr-ever friends, and more

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Most Read