Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

