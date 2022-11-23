Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23) after a lengthy standoff

A man with a B.C. wide police warrant has been arrested in Merritt.

Local Merritt man Ronald Karlson, was arrested by the Merritt RCMP early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23).

Around 1:37 a.m., the RCMP responded to calls of a suspicious person in the area of Voght Street and Priest Avenue. When the police arrested on scene, they watched a man kick a door to a house down and run inside. The occupants of the house were evacuated safely by the police while Karlson remained inside the home.

After a lengthy standoff, Karlson exited the house, was arrested by police and taken into custody. The standoff marks the fifth standoff in Merritt in eight days.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during our search for Mr. Karlson,” said Media Relations Officer Sgt. Josh Roda. “We are thankful no one was injured and this had a successful conclusion.”

Karlson will be in court today.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

READ MORE: 3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
More answers sought into death of Indigenous man in Abbotsford prison
Next story
Northwest NDP MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest

Highway 97 about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Road, looking south at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Drive BC photo)
Travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97 lifted

Cache Creek resident David Dubois, who is in Qatar for the World Cup, with some of the local wildlife. (Photo credit: David Dubois)
Game on! Cache Creek resident soaks up World Cup experience in Qatar