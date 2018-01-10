Image: Twitter/@nowthatlooks

Fire rips through business on Kamloops reserve

A fire ripped through Valley View Industries on the Tk’emlups reserve Tuesday evening

A destructive blaze ripped through a business on the Tk’emlups reserve in Kamloops Tuesday evening.

Multiple reports on social media indicate the fire tore through Valley View Industries at 598 Okanagan Way.

Photos were posted on social media that indicated the size of the fire as it could be seen from kilometres away.

Kamloops Fire Rescue were on scene dousing the blaze.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

More to come.

