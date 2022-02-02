Firearms and hunter courses coming up for all ages in February

Ken Brown (r) at the Black Powder event hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association in Oct. 2021. Brown is holding firearms and hunter training courses later in February. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Vaccine cards remain in effect

On Jan. 25, the Province announced that the B.C. Vaccine Card will remain in effect until June 30, 2022.

The vaccine card will be reviewed regularly, and stopped sooner if the situation changes.

Proof of vaccination change for 12-year-olds

A provincial health order issued last week has changed the proof of vaccination requirement for 12-year-olds to only require one dose of vaccine for entry to an event or setting where proof of vaccination is required.

It has been reported to public health that 11-year-olds who have had one dose of pediatric vaccine and are able to enter these settings are then blocked from entry when they turn 12 because they only have one dose of vaccine and have not had time to get a second dose. This change is aimed at fairness for this age group, while they are waiting for the recommended time to receive their second dose.

Spences Bridge Improvement District

The SBID is having a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Improvement District building (former elementary school). Everyone is welcome, so come to the meeting and be a part of the SBID’s plans moving forward.

Firearms courses

Ken Brown is once again holding firearms courses (for non-restricted and restricted firearms). The courses are for anyone aged 12 to 17 who wants a non-restricted (minor) licence, and anyone aged 18 or older who want their non-restricted licence (or who already have one and would like a restricted licence).

He will also be holding CORE courses (hunter training), so that successful participants can get a hunter number and purchase tags to hunt in B.C. The CORE program is for anyone aged 10 or older.

The courses will be taking place in late February. For more information, call Brown at (250) 453-9415 to go on the call list.

Equality Project “wants” list

The Equality Project in Cache Creek has a “wants list” of items that are needed for the clubhouse or for members. Among the items they are looking for are cat food, a microwave, a coffee maker, a vacuum, men’s pants, and a variety of furniture items.

For a full list, go to The Equality Project Facebook page. Items can be dropped off at the clubhouse on Stage Road Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; pick-up can be arranged by calling (250) 457-6485 during the same hours.

Social network survey feedback wanted

Participants are still needed for an online survey being conducted by researchers from UBC Okanagan, who are interested in learning more about the social networks of adults 50 years and older in rural B.C. with mental health concerns.

The social connections that make up our social network are very important for our well-being. Researchers are hoping to gain insight into the social connections that make up the social networks in order to help them better understand how to improve the quality of these relationships and, hopefully, enhance well-being.

The survey is for those aged 50 and older who live in a rural B.C. community and have a mental health concern, such as depression or anxiety, or problems with drug or alcohol use. A formal diagnosis from a health care or mental health professional is not required in order to participate. Survey participants will have the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win one $150 or one of five $75 prizes.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lGF95p or contact Kendra Corman at kmcorman@mail.ubc.ca.

Valentine’s Day at the movies

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops with a private screening! You pick the movie or bring the video games; it’s all up to you!

Date Night (two people) is $150 plus GST for 2.5 hours of theatre time, two large popcorn, one large candy, and two medium drinks. Family Night (up to six people) is $225 plus GST for 2.5 hours of theatre time; each person gets a small popcorn, a small candy, and a small drink.

Limited time slots are available for Feb. 13 and 14. For more information, or to book, go to https://bit.ly/348GIDA.

Nominate exceptional citizens

Nominations are being accepted until April 4 for the Order of British Columbia, the Province’s highest honour. British Columbians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence, or distinction in a field of endeavour benefiting people in the province or elsewhere are eligible for nomination.

“A nomination for the Order of British Columbia is a wonderful way to recognize the best and brightest individuals in B.C.” says Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia.

“If you know someone who has made a positive impact in our province, I encourage you to nominate them.”

In addition to the Order of B.C., people may nominate individuals for the Province’s other honour: the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal recognizes citizens for their exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness, and contributions to community life. Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year-round.

To learn more about the Order of B.C., go to https://bit.ly/3rMhCT1. For more information about the Medal of Good Citizenship, go to https://bit.ly/3H0y607.



