The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)

Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

CRD give thanks for Townsend, Branch progress

Two of the worst fires in the area have been contained. Homes and property are in far less danger, and residents are expressing their gratitude through the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“Both the Townsend Creek Fire and Branch Road fires are now classified as Being Held – a major milestone in this effort achieved with the tireless efforts of BC Wildfire Service, firefighters, and contractors working tirelessly to contain the blaze,” said a statement from the CRD, including an emphasized “thank you.”

According to the latest data provided by the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Townsend Creek Fire has been contained at 2,785 hectares. This fire was less than 40 kms from Quesnel, located straight west of Kersley.

The Branch Road Fire has been contained at 1,297 hectares. This fire was located straight west of Quesnel by about 60 kms, north of Nazko Road, one of many fires threatening residents in the communities of Nazko.

“The fire perimeter has established guard, implemented with heavy equipment and natural features. Firefighters will continue to target hotspots identified by infrared scans, with mop-up up to 100 feet complete,” said a Cariboo Fire Centre statement. “The Gillies Complex Incident Management Team remains confident (that) with the strategy and resources assigned, there will be no further increase to the fire perimeter. No further detailed updates will be provided to Wildfire News unless the situation changes significantly.”

There are still evacuation alerts in those, and several adjacent areas of these fires.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Cariboo Regional DistrictQuesnel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bear rips through tent, breaks into vehicle, closing B.C. campground
Next story
2,780 tickets issued to drivers who shouldn’t have been in HOV lanes last year

Just Posted

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

Dashcam footage shared by a professional driver shows a transport driver passing on a double solid line near Barriere March 24. (Bruce Martens image)
Driver involved in notorious Hwy 5 illegal passing incident no longer in Canada

Diane Sandy with the Bonaparte First Nation takes part in an intertribal dance during the Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack secondary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Bonaparte First Nation hosting Pow Wow event at Hat Creek Ranch

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops