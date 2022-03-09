First Cache Creek market of the season taking place on March 19

The first Cache Creek market of the year will take place on Saturday, March 19. (Photo credit: Journal files)

COVID-19 vaccine clinic

There will be a vaccine clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site on Wednesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.). Anyone needing their first or second dose can drop in (no appointment needed); children aged 5 to 11, and anyone needing their booster dose, needs to make an appointment. To do so, go to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ or call 1-833-838-2323.

Cache Creek Market

Get ready to get growing with an outdoor market in Cache Creek on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main intersection beside Chum’s Restaurant. There’ll be seeds, plants, yard and garden items, and garden information, as well as baking, spring crafts, and more.

Wellness support group

Do you want to talk to someone in a supportive, low-key, and relaxed setting? The Ashcroft HUB hosts a free Wellness Support Group every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Come down and enjoy a cup of coffee and get peer-to-peer support with mental health and wellness concerns.

Drop-in adult sports

Starting in April, the Ashcroft HUB will be holding two drop-in adult sports nights each week. On Wednesdays you can come and take part in basketball, and on Thursdays you can try your hand at one of the fastest-growing and most popular sports around, pickleball. No experience or equipment or equipment (other than gym shoes) required.

Both sessions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and there is a $2 drop-in fee. Participants must show proof of vaccination.

School district vaccine policy

At a closed Board meeting on March 1, the Board of Education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) deliberated on the implications of a potential vaccination policy for K-12 staff.

“After months of careful consideration, advice, consultation, discussion, and following the K-12 Sector Guidelines for Vaccination Policies document, the Board of Education decided not to establish a policy that would require employees to disclose their vaccination status at this time,” stated a press release from the district.

“The Board will continue to monitor information from the BC Centre for Disease Control and Interior Health to keep students, staff, families, and communities safe. The Board encourages all eligible employees and community members to get vaccinated to strengthen our ability to protect ourselves, each other, and our communities.”

Art Exposed

This year’s Art Exposed event runs through March 12 at The Old Courthouse in Kamloops, showcasing works by dozens of artists in the Thompson-Nicola region. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11).

The Consulting Hive

Are you a business owner, or manager of a for-profit or not-for-profit social enterprise or charity? From now through March 31, you can call on The Consulting Hive and tap into a vast network of British Columbia-based business consultants, advisors, and specialists who are ready to help with your every inquiry.

Together, the Hive has decades of experience helping people. Put the Hive to work for you by calling 1-877-724-1241 or emailing info@theconsultinghive.ca.

Flood-damaged used vehicles

The Vehicle Sales Authority of BC is warning about the danger of flood-damaged vehicles being offered for sale in the wake of the flooding last November.

Vehicles that have sustained flood damage can be extremely unsafe and pose serious risks on the road. Flooding can badly damage a vehicle’s electronic and computer systems, which control the steering, braking, engine, and airbag functions. In addition, serious mould and rust issues can occur as a result of flood damage, which can be easy to miss, as many affected vehicles do not display obvious physical damage.

If you are looking to purchase a secondhand vehicle, make sure it has been thoroughly inspected for flood damage by a reputable agent and has not been written off by an insurer. Flood-damaged vehicles that have been assessed as non-repairable can only be sold for parts or scrap, not for highway use.

