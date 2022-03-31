First Nations craft fair coming to Cache Creek on April 9

A First Nations craft fair — similar to the one that was held in November 2021 (pictured) — is coming to the Cache Creek community hall on April 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

COVID-19 vaccine clinic

There will be a vaccine clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.). Anyone needing their first or second dose can drop in (no appointment needed); children aged 5 to 11, and anyone needing their booster dose, must make an appointment. To do so, go to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ or call 1-833-838-2323.

First Nations craft fair

Misty Antoine is organizing a second First Nations craft fair, taking place at the Cache Creek community hall on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome at the fair, which features local artisans selling baked goods (including bannock!), canvas art, drums, beaded accessories, handmade items, and more; there will also be home-based businesses and a concession.

Tables are $10 each, and anyone interested in being a vendor can contact Antoine at antoinemisty@gmail.com.

Loon Lake Easter art

The Loon Lake Community Art/Trail Committees are planning on decorating for Easter. They are currently making Easter cut-outs, and are looking for any thin wood that could be cut to create bunnies or eggs. Any donations of paint in bright spring colours, or clear coat, would also be appreciated.

Anyone who has donations, or who would like to get involved with the project, can contact Karen Lea at (250) 459-2281 or Susanne Kavalec at (250) 459-5698.

Ashcroft yard waste pick-up

The Village of Ashcroft will be doing additional free waste pick-ups on April 27 and 28, to assist residents with their spring clean-up. The crew will be picking up yard waste (branches/leaves/grass/weeds), as well as non-refrigeration appliances and old tires.

Garbage must not be against fences, signs, buildings or retaining walls, and should not be placed out for collection before April 21. Please phone the village office at (250) 453-9161 prior to the pick-up dates to get your name on the list.

For more information, visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page or contact the village office.

Cache Creek Cats fundraiser and tournament

Mark your calendars now for the Cache Creek Cats basketball team’s fundraiser on Sunday, May 1 at the Cache Creek community hall. There will be a three-on-three tournament all day, and a dinner, dance, and auction are planned for the evening.

Adult soccer players wanted

Warren Wall is hoping to put together a co-ed soccer team for the Kamloops Adult Soccer Tournament, taking place from July 29 to Aug. 1. You must be 16 or older to play.

The format is six vs. six plus keeper, and three female players (not including the keeper) must be on the pitch at all times, so Wall is looking for six women and five men for the team.

If you are interested, or know someone who might be, then call or text Wall at (780) 660-2321.

Drop-in adult sports

Starting in April, the Ashcroft HUB will be holding two drop-in adult sports nights each week. On Wednesdays you can come and take part in basketball, and on Thursdays you can try your hand at one of the fastest-growing and most popular sports around, pickleball. No experience or equipment (other than gym shoes) is required.

Both sessions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and there is a $2 drop-in fee. Participants must show proof of vaccination.

Community income tax volunteers

Do you need help filing your 2021 income tax return? The Community Income Tax Volunteers are able to assist qualifying residents in the area from Spences Bridge to Clinton and east to Walhachin by completing their returns for them.

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you can contact the volunteers to set up an appointment. For appointments in Ashcroft or Cache Creek, contact Dave Gory at (250) 457-0491 (weekdays only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For appointments in Clinton, contact Yvette May (250-459-7725, 250-212-5506 (cell), ymay@bcwireless.com) or John White (250-459-2680, 250-377-5848 (cell), johfra@bcwireless.com).

Calling all local artists

Are you an artist wanting to display your work? The Bloomin’ Paintbrush in Ashcroft is looking to showcase the work of local artists in its Art Garden on Railway Avenue beginning in May 2022 (June is already reserved for Indigenous artwork).

All 2D art will be protected from the weather in glass art display boards, and outdoor art can be considered. Art can be for sale or on display only. There is also room for one more artist willing and able to do art demonstrations at the grand opening of the Bloomin’ Paintbrush on June 18.

For more information, message Art by Marilyn on Facebook, call (778) 207-3000, or drop by the Bloomin’ Paintbrush.



