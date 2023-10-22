Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway in this March 31, 2023 file photo from DriveBC. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Okanagan Connector beginning on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). (DriveBC)

First snowfall of the season to hit parts of B.C.

Up to 10 centimetres expected along mountain passes, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued alerts for B.C.’s first real snowfall of the season.

The weather agency says flakes will begin falling Monday (Oct. 23) and are expected to be thickest along the Coquihalla Highway and Rogers Pass. Up to 10 centimetres will accumulate along those mountain highways, while fewer than 5 cm is forecast along other sections of the Okanagan Connector and Trans-Canada Highway.

In Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek, the snowfall will be accompanied with rain.

The flurries are expected to taper out throughout the day Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the snowfall is B.C.’s first of the season and is the result of a slow-moving arctic front moving in from the coast. The agency is warning people to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

Winter tires are required on mountain passes, rural routes and in all of the Kootenays and North.

