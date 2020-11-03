Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)

First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

A new phase of work at the McAbee Fossil Beds site, 12km east of Cache Creek, began on Sept. 9 and has now wrapped up for the year, resulting in the completion of the first of several planned trails through the site.

It’s a start on development that Deb Arnott, general manager of Community Futures Sun Country, feels could be a game-changer for McAbee and for the region. Sun Country oversees the project, in partnership with the Heritage Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations and the Bonaparte Indian Band, and Arnott says that continued development at the site could encourage tens of thousands of visitors per year and lead to a huge economic boost for the area.

Under the supervision of Jacob “Sutra” Brett of Shuswap Trail Alliance, a crew of workers spent six weeks on phase one of the trail project at McAbee, which is the most diverse site in B.C. for plants and insects of the Eocene Epoch of more than 50 million years ago, and is recognized worldwide for its importance.

The site was in private hands for many years, before being acquired by the Province in 2012, declared a Heritage Site, and closed to the public. A working group of local stakeholders was formed in 2016 to push for the reopening and development of the McAbee Fossil Beds as a centre for visitors and researchers. In summer 2019 the site reopened to visitors, and while it stayed closed this past summer due to COVID-19, work began on trail construction for when the site is able to reopen.

“We’ve finished phase one of the trails, which is a natural loop that takes about two hours to complete,” explains Arnott.

“Work is on hold now because of the weather, and the goal is to start working on capped trails [topped with gravel] in spring 2021, with bridges and lookout points. That will mean bringing small equipment to the site, and I’m really excited about that, but we’re waiting to see with the pandemic where we’ll be next year.”

That will be phase two of the trails project, and Arnott says that Brett has done some quotes for phases three and four. “We wanted to be proactive and get the quotes so that we’re ready for funding, because you never know when that will come about.”

Work on the first phase of the trails was done by hand, and Arnott says the team did a great job.

“They did a lot of digging and raking during hot, hot weather. This first trail is a natural one that goes down a ravine and then comes up and around again. It takes two hours to walk the whole trail, and it’s nice for people wanting to stretch their legs, who can get a beautiful view of the area.”

Brett says that he did a survey of the whole site to come up with a trail plan that contained various options and different types of trails. “What sort of experience do you want to deliver? Once you understand that you can see what’s possible based on user experience and what people want to do. Some want to be here for 20 minutes, others for two hours.”

The building of trails at the site has been on the cards for several years, and at the start of work on Sept. 9 Elizabeth Deom — who was formerly with the Heritage Branch and has been associated with McAbee for several years — said that it was an important moment.

“It’s been a lot of work to get to this point. It’s a site where you can see history from 50 million years ago and how it connects to today. And we don’t want to build trails for the sake of it. We want to tell the story of the site, how the fossils got here, and tie that to today and to First Nations history.”

“We want to honour the people and history, and be respectful,” says Brett. “We don’t just want to bulldoze. We’ll be using the sage we take away and giving it to the [Bonaparte] Band, and using wilderness trails to explore the site with interpretive spots along it so people can see what it was like 50 million years ago, appreciate the environment, First Nations history, the settlers.”

The potential of the McAbee Fossil Beds as a tourism attraction was highlighted during the recent provincial election campaign, when the BC Liberals announced that, if elected, they would commit $2 million to develop McAbee as a tourist destination.

The Liberal statement noted that a 2017 business plan drawn up for McAbee suggested a phased approach to development, which would include a world class interpretive and research centre. The business plan noted that a conservative estimate put the number of visitors such a centre would attract at 50,000 per year.

Even though the Liberals will not form government, Arnott is hopeful that the site can still get funding.

“There is a lot of work to do with infrastructure, trails, and an interpretive centre. This is community economic development. We need to have individuals coming to the region. That keeps the economy moving and the hospital open, because doctors and nurses will come to the area because it’s a vibrant community. We have a lack of doctors and nurses wanting to relocate here, and we can’t keep the hospital open if we don’t have staff.

“We need a vibrant region where people want to move. If we get that economic stimulus it makes it easier to attract people here. We want to see more new money coming into the region. I appreciate everyone is shopping locally, and that’s awesome, but we need new dollars coming here.”

Arnott says that when the working group started she spoke with other sites that were very similar to McAbee to glean some of their knowledge. “When I told them we’d done a business plan that said 50,000 visitors a year, they laughed and said ‘You’re kidding, Deb; you’ll see a lot more than that.’

“I’m trying to make people take this seriously. With the location we have, the services we have, the new money coming in would provide our businesses with the money they need to make upgrades, improve their façades. Without money they can’t do that.”

She adds that it could lead to Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and the surrounding area becoming a bedroom community for Kamloops.

“It all makes sense, once people start coming this way. Unfortunately, people go the other way, along the Coquihalla. I’m amazed at how many people have never even driven into Ashcroft who live an hour away. People come to my office and say ‘We’re here.’ They stay for lunch, look around, and say ‘This is an incredible place.’

“We need to talk positively. Don’t talk about what we don’t have, talk about what we do have and focus on that. If we’re going to whine and complain, why would anyone want to relocate here or come here and start a business?

“People need to think of themselves as ambassadors. You’re more than a community citizen; you need to share all the positive things going on.”

One of those positive things is the work at, and potential of, the McAbee Fossil Beds.

“I have a passion for the site, and I’m making sure it keeps moving forward,” says Arnott. “It’s one of our many opportunities, along with Historic Hat Creek. If we had those two sites, those two flagships, people would start jumping on board. The McAbee site covers so much, and everything fits so well together. It’s incredible.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The crew starting work on a new trail at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The crew starting work on a new trail at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Celebrating the start of work on a trail system at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Celebrating the start of work on a trail system at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Previous story
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read