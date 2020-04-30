(The Canadian Press)

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

A Nova Scotia man says his daughter Abbigail Cowbrough is one of the victims of the Canadian military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean.

Shane Cowbrough posted a message on Facebook this morning saying his daughter died when the Cyclone helicopter went down in the sea on Wednesday during a NATO training exercise.

A Baptist church in Dartmouth, N.S., followed, saying the church family had lost “a wonderful woman” who played the bagpipes at a Remembrance Day service last fall.

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to provide an update on the crash and search-and-rescue efforts at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator, with space for several passengers.

The Cyclone that went down on Wednesday was deployed with the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton as part of a NATO maritime force in the Mediterranean.

