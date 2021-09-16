Greg Mcneil, operations manager at Yellowhead Road and Bridge, looks into a crater in Gilpin Road left by Wednesday night’s flooding. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greg Mcneil, operations manager at Yellowhead Road and Bridge, looks into a crater in Gilpin Road left by Wednesday night’s flooding. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Flash flood still under investigation in Grand Forks

A sudden torrent of water washed out a section of rural road near the city Wednesday night

Questions still loom over the sudden flood that washed out road in rural Grand Forks late Wednesday night, Sept. 15.

Whatever caused the flooding, it left a gaping hole in Gilpin Road not far from the intersection of Carson and Kenmore roads.

READ MORE: Sudden flooding washes out road in rural Grand Forks

READ MORE: Kettle River waning under severe drought conditions

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its road maintenance contractor, Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB), were still trying to pinpoint the source of the flood as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Greg Mcneil, operations manager at YRB Kootenay Boundary, said the flooding came as a surprise, especially because the nearby Kettle River remains in a state of severe drought.

“We haven’t had any real rain in the past seven months, so we definitely weren’t expecting a flash flood so soon after the dry spell,” he told The Gazette Wednesday night.

Water was still flowing underneath the section of washed-out road as of Thursday morning, Sept. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Water was still flowing underneath the section of washed-out road as of Thursday morning, Sept. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

At the time, Mcneil suspected the water had come from an irrigation pipe running through a farmer’s field, but this doesn’t appear to be the case. A drainage pipe exposed after the road collapsed was also ruled out.

The water has since slowed to a trickle, but it’s clearly flowing beneath the washed-out road. Mcneil said the source could be an underground spring no one knew was there. The summer’s heat could have sapped underground water levels to the point where a resulting void turned the affected stretch of road into a sinkhole, he explained.

YRB must first identify and cap off the source of the water before crews can start rebuilding Gilpin, still closed between Carson Road and the Atwood Bridge. Mcneil said cars could be back on the road as early as next Wednesday, Sept. 22.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Previous story
Okanagan restaurants not following vaccine card protocol will face consequences: BCRFA
Next story
B.C. realtor order to pay $95,000 penalty for predatory rent-to-own scheme

Just Posted

The 500 block of Fraser Street, Lytton (back, right) seen from Main Street, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
It’s been 75 days, and Lytton residents are looking for answers

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton — pictured here on July 9, 2021 — survived the fire on June 30, and has reopened with 90 students registered. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Kumsheen School in Lytton reopens with 90 students registered

Campaign signs have dotted the Agassiz-Harrison landscape for weeks ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. More than 15,000 voters have cast their ballots in advance throughout the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. (Adam Louis/Observer)
More than 15,000 vote in advance in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon ahead of federal election

Jacob Aie hiding out at the Ashcroft HUB, where he worked this summer in between shifts as a volunteer firefighter. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Above and beyond: Firefighting is a family affair for young Ashcroft volunteer