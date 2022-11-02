Floats wanted for Ashcroft Santa Parade, coming to town Dec. 2

The Minis — aka the Better at Home Friendly Visitors — in the 2021 Ashcroft Santa Parade. This year’s parade will be on Dec. 2, with a theme of ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft Santa parade

The Ashcroft HUB will be hosting a Santa Parade again this year on Friday, Dec. 2. The theme of this year’s parade is “What Christmas Means to Me”, and the goal is to have something for the community to enjoy and that will benefit the downtown businesses.

The organizers would love to see lots of participants, whether it’s businesses, local groups and organizations, families, or even individuals. Prizes will be awarded for the top three floats.

The parade line-up is at 5:30 p.m. at the blue truck at the end of Railway Avenue (at 8th Street), and the parade starts at 6 p.m. and will be travelling north on Railway. Organizers ask that all floats be in line by 5:30 p.m., so that judging can take place before the parade starts.

If you have any questions, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email office@ashcrofthub.com. To register a parade entry, go to https://bit.ly/3NqrT1t.

Crafters wanted

The Ashcroft HUB is looking for some crafters who would like to share their passion with others and lead some holiday crafting workshops over the next few weeks. Anyone interested can call Jessica at (250) 453-9177.

Lillooet craft sales

The Miyazaki House Craft Fair will be taking place at Miyazaki House in Lillooet (346 Russell Lane) on Nov. 4 (3 to 9 p.m.), Nov. 5 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Nov. 6 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Support local societies and businesses, and enjoy a bowl of chili or soup and a bun, as well as coffee, tea, or pop, at the concession.

On Nov. 5, come along to the 23rd Royal Purple Fall Tea and Bazaar at the Lillooet Elk’s Hall (Moha Road) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cook’s Ferry Christmas bazaar

There will be a Christmas Craft Bazaar at the Cook’s Ferry gym in Spences Bridge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. In addition to crafts, the event will feature a concession, silent auction, and a raffle. Tables are $5 each; to book one, call (250) 458-2403.

Clinton Seniors’ Marketplace

The Clinton Seniors’ Association is holding its annual Marketplace event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Nov. 5. Tables are $10 each; to book one, contact Zee Chevalier at (250) 459-0028.

Learn to curl

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club is holding a free Learn to Curl session on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ashcroft curling rink. Not sure if curling is for you? This is the perfect time to come out and give it a try, aided by members of the club who will show you the ropes. All the necessary equipment is supplied; you just need to wear a pair of clean shoes.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375 or Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026.

Junior curling

There will be a five-week series of free junior curling classes at the Ashcroft curling rink starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Members of the Ashcroft and District Curling Club will be on hand to introduce young curlers to the sport and teach them some fundamental skills.

The sessions are open to any kids aged 6 to 12, and all curling equipment is supplied. Participants must wear clean running shoes and bring a helmet. For more information, call Hilda Jones or Janet Quesnel (see above).

Spences Bridge Community Club

The next regular meeting of the SBCC will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall on Highway 8. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Annual membership in the club is just $5 per year. Come and be a part of all the great activities the club has coming up over the next few weeks.

Seniors’ tea and bazaar

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors will be holding a tea and bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the seniors’ centre in Ashcroft (601 Bancroft Street); doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to everyone, and tickets are $5 each, with attendees able to enjoy sandwiches, goodies, and tea or coffee (included in the ticket price). There will also be a bake table and a bucket auction.

Soup and games in Spences Bridge

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Society will be holding a free soup and games afternoon at the Improvement District building (the former school) on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30. The event starts at noon on both days, and all are welcome to attend.

Bonaparte craft market

A craft market featuring Indigenous vendors will be taking place on the Bonaparte First Nation reserve on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (2610 Spirit Way). The market will feature baked goods, canvas art, drums, beaded accessories, home-based businesses, and more, including a concession, bannock, and door prizes.

Vendor tables are by donation. For more information, or to be a vendor, contact Misty Antoine at antoinemisty@gmail.com.

B.C. wildfires study

A research study looking at Interior residents’ experiences of wildfires is being conducted by Ashley Berard of the University of Victoria. The study seeks to better understand the impact of fires on communities, and provide suggestions around preparedness, resource allocation, and communication.

The study is open to any adults (19+) living in the B.C. Interior who have experienced fire seasons (i.e. threat of fire/evacuation, poor air quality, loss or damage of property, displacement, etc.). Participants will take part in an interview (face-to-face, by telephone, or via Zoom) lasting approximately one hour. Involvement is voluntary, and all data collected is confidential and anonymous.

For more information email aberard@uvic.ca.



