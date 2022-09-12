Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Previous story
55+ BC Games playing out in Greater Victoria for the first time
Next story
From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?

Just Posted

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Preliminary list of nominees set for Ashcroft and Cache Creek

Some items stolen from a CCSAR rescue truck in April have been recovered. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recovers stolen items from truck heist in share shed

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II