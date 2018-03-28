Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, water is “the new fire”, causing the extensive damage and destruction more commonly associated with devastating fires. Flood season has already started in some parts of eastern Canada, and areas of Western and Atlantic Canada are at risk.

Weather events and rainstorms have elevated the costs of flooding (now the costliest type of property damage), and the stakes for property owners and residents are at an all-time high. In 2017, floods caused over $590 million in insured damage across Canada (excluding government and the uninsured), and one-in-five Canadian households are at a high risk of flooding.

Water damage, mould, and property loss are only some of the devastating outcomes when property owners are unprepared, or unsure of how to deal with the after-effects of a flood. Here are 10 ways you can protect your property against flood damage, whether you’re a homeowner, commercial property owner, or property manager:

1. Waterproof your basement, fill any cracks in the foundation, and put weather protection sealant around windows and the base of ground-level doors. Install flood shields or barriers for basement windows and doors.

2. Raise large appliances in the basement onto wood or cement blocks. If possible, raise electrical panels, switches, sockets, wiring, and heating systems, or protect them with a floodwall or shield.

3. Anchor furnaces, water heaters, and/or oil tanks to the floor. Unsecured, they may tip over or float in a flood. A ruptured tank may leak fuel, creating a serious fire hazard.

4. Check all basement flood drains to ensure they are not blocked or covered. For extra precaution, you can install a water alarm to let you know if water is accumulating.

5. If you have a sump pump, make sure it is working, and install a battery-operated backup in case of a power failure.

6. Install backflow valves for drains, toilets, and other sewer connections in the basement. These valves automatically close if water or sewage backs up from the main sewer.

7. Clear debris from your roof and eavestroughs so that they drain properly during heavy rains. Downspouts should extend at least six feet from the basement wall, well away from your property and that of your neighbours.

8. Turn off the electricity in flood-prone areas of the property if a flood is expected.

9. Talk to your insurance agent about flood insurance. Standard residential insurance typically does not cover floods caused by water overflowing from lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water (called overland flooding), but it may be available separately. For business owners, flood insurance is usually available as an add-on coverage to commercial property and to business interruption insurance policies. Commercial sewer backup coverage is also available, but usually purchased separately.

10. Stay informed. Follow the latest public weather alerts for your area at https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html.



