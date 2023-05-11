Drivers need to beware of hidden hazards on flooded roads. (Photo credit: Sheila Olson)

Floodwater and rainwater can hide hazards on roads and highways

Drivers need to exercise caution when driving through areas hit by flooding or heavy rain

With widespread flooding of many highways and roads in and around Cache Creek and in other parts of the province, and the threat of more flooding to come, motorists need to be aware of the hazards that can lurk beneath the surface of puddles and pools of water caused by flooding and rain.

Driving on water-covered roads can be dangerous for drivers and their passengers, and can also cause damage to their vehicles, warns Road Safety at Work.

“It can be unsafe to drive through pooling water and puddles,” explains Trace Acres, program director for the road safety organization. “Driving through any amount of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. You don’t know how deep the water is or what’s hidden beneath the surface.”

Many Interior communities are under a flood watch,a flood warning, or a high streamflow advisory. Flooding can create puddles and pools of water that hide damaged pavement and other hazards until it is too late. Water can wash the road away or cause sinkholes, and the earth under the pavement could be so saturated that it is ready to give way beneath the weight of a vehicle.

“Whether you drive for work or pleasure, you should avoid roads that are plagued by pooling water or flooding,” Acres says, adding that drivers can know before they go by checking www.drivebc.ca or local traffic reports for road conditions. “If the route you usually take is under water, find another one.”

There are a number of things that drivers can do to help keep themselves and their passengers safe.

If you encounter water that is flowing, be extra cautious. About 30 centimetres (one foot) of rushing water can float most cars, and 61 centimetres (two feet) can carry away SUVs and trucks.

If you have to drive through standing water, first watch other vehicles to see how they fare. Keep in mind that vehicles have different weights and traction, so yours may respond differently.

Cross through the water one vehicle at a time and take it slow and steady. “The deeper the water, the lower your speed,” Acres says. Driving too fast could cause tires to lose contact with the road. Use the vehicle’s lowest gear, even with an automatic transmission.

Water deeper than the centre of your wheels can not only affect vehicle control, it can also damage delicate electrical components under the seat, in the side sections of the trunk floor, and in the engine compartment. If you drive through water higher than about 10 centimetres (four inches), it’s a good idea to have a qualified technician check the brakes and cables, axles, and electronic components.


