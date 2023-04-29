Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Former secretary of state Clinton to join Liberal convention in Ottawa next week

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5.

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat onstage on the second day of the three-day event in Ottawa.

Clinton rose to national prominence first during the presidential terms of her husband, Bill Clinton, in the 1990s, before her launching her own political career as a senator from New York.

She was the 67th secretary of state during the first term of president Barack Obama before securing the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.

In 2021, Clinton endorsed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, calling him her friend and wishing “our progressive Canadian neighbours” the best just three days before the vote.

Trudeau will speak at the convention May 4 but is expected to miss much of the event to travel to London for the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClintonLiberals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Charges laid in random assault of Uber driver in Abbotsford

Just Posted

The location of the 57 Creek Fire. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire responding to wildfire north of Clinton

Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek president Theresa Takacs (r) with 2019 Ashcroft Citizen of the Year recipient Esther Lang in June 2022. This year’s honorees will be recognized at a special Sweet and Savoury Social on May 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Tickets available for Rotary Citizens of the Year gala

A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)
Cariboo region sees 12 fires in 48 hours; public urged to use extreme caution when burning

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint