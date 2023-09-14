Ken Gillis served as a director and board chair of TNRD. (TNRD photo)

Ken Gillis served as a director and board chair of TNRD. (TNRD photo)

Former Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair, director Ken Gillis dies

Flags lowered to half mast at TNRD building in Kamloops

Flags outside the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Civic Building in Kamloops have been lowered to half-mast Thursday, Sept. 14 in mourning of a longtime past director and TNRD chair.

“The TNRD mourns the loss of Ken Gillis, a friend, colleague, board of director, and past chair of the regional district. Ken was elected TNRD Director in 2011 and served his last term in 2022 as chair of the TNRD.

Gillis, 79, died Wednesday.

“The TNRD family offers condolences and expresses sympathy for Ken’s family and friends, respective colleagues, staff members and residents of Electoral Area “L”.” noted the TNRD in a news release Thursday morning.

Current TNRD Chair Barbara Roden said Gillis was a passionate supporter of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District during his three terms as director.

“His four years as Board Chair (2018 – 2022) were marked by the pandemic, a horrendous fire season in 2021, and the forensic audit, but through it all, he provided a steady hand as he guided the board through a tumultuous time,” Roden noted. “I enjoyed working with him and hearing his many stories of a life well-lived, while his songs and anecdotes brightened many an informal gathering. He was a gentleman of the old school who will be hugely missed, and our thoughts are with his wife Linda, his family, and his many friends.”

Scott Hildebrand, Chief Administrative Officer of the TNRD, added it was an honour to work with Gillis, and that he will “always remember his great sense of humour … how he would break into song at the drop of a hat and his passion and commitment to the TNRD. He will certainly be missed, and my sincere condolences go out to his wife, Linda Brown and their families.”

Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) includes unincorporated areas on the south side of the South Thompson River, with general boundaries of Chase, eastern Kamloops, Stump Lake and Westwold.

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Enjoying Reading The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. podcast dives into impact of drug crisis on tradespeople
Next story
Air Canada says pilot shortage to blame for grounding service to Penticton

Just Posted

The flags outside the TNRD Civic Building in Kamloops are lowered to half-mast in mourning for Ken Gillis. (TNRD photo)
Former Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair, director Ken Gillis dies

According to WildSafe B.C., deer are the second most reported species to the Conservation Officer Service, with an average of 4,500 reports per year. (Photo by Kira Erickson/Whidbey News-Times
B.C. deer are stressed and under population threat due to the past wildfires in the Skeetchestn territory.

RCMP take action
Guns, drugs and money seized in Quesnel arrest after targetted attack

Get into the Graffiti Days spirit with this custom 2023 T-shirt, available now at the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Graffiti Days)
Action-packed Graffiti Days weekend coming up in Cache Creek