CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino

Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain

Six people were onboard a water taxi that crashed near Tofino on Tuesday morning.

At 9:27 a.m., the Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain, public affairs officer Lt. Pamela Hogan told the Westerly News.

She said Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene and located the 25-foot water taxi and six passengers, four of whom were injured, though the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Hogan said the Coast Guard transported all six passengers to Tofino’s First Street Dock where they were transferred to emergency health services for treatment.

She added that the Coast Guard towed the water taxi to Tofino.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Ahousaht First Nation launches new search and rescue vessel

READ MORE: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft visits Ucluelet

Canadian Coast GuardTofino,

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown
Next story
LIVE: Williams Lake First Nation reveals findings in residential school unmarked graves probe

Just Posted

Temporary bridge across 70-metre gap in Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon at Jackass Mountain allowed the key B.C. Interior route to reopen Jan. 24, 2022. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Workers at Teck Highland Valley Copper near Logan Lake have signed a new five-year agreement. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
Highland Valley Copper employees agree to new five-year deal

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site (Journal files)
TNRD frustrated with lack of communication from Interior Health Authority

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president