Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site
TNRD frustrated with lack of community from Interior Health Authority

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

(from l) The Ashcroft HUB’s departing executive director Vicky Trill receives a painting from South Cariboo E. Fry Society executive director Trish Schachtel (painting created by Christine Williams), with interim executive director Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New face at helm of Ashcroft HUB with departure of Vicky Trill

(from l) Police team coach Richard Wright and captain Chris Buckland receive a Christmas gift and note from Ashcroft fire chief Josh White on behalf of the fire department. White noted that he probably should have left before the officers realized the bag contained hog pellets. “They need something in the tank to keep them going. Other than donuts and caffeine that is.” (Photo credit: Facebook)
Guns and Hoses charity hockey match going ahead on Jan. 22