Interior Health update.

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Interior Health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the region overnight.

The four new cases brings the total in the health region to 515 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 31 active cases in isolation. No one is in hospital.

In the province, there are 91 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths as of Wednesday (Sept. 23).

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 227.

This is the second day in a row that new infections have remained under 100 per day.

Coronavirus

