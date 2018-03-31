Credit: GoFundMe

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

What began as apparent symptoms of the flu has turned into conditions much more dire for a 4-year-old boy from West Kelowna.

According to family friends, Evan Shishakly was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 26, after waking up Sunday with symptoms mirroring a fever and body pains.

Now, the child is fighting for his life with the possibilities of losing his right hand.

“Shishakly developed septicemia as the result of a very rare and dangerous blood infection caused by streptococcus attacking his body, mainly affecting his circulation. He is in stable but critical condition at the moment,” according to a GoFundMe page that’s been set up for the family.

As of Saturday morning, more than $13,000 has been raised out of $25,000.

“This family is facing significant out of town expenses while Evan fights for his life in Vancouver. This fundraiser will assist with support for Evan & living expenses for Evan’s mom, Katie (and close family), to stay by his side. Evan’s limbs and extremities have been affected by the septicemia and he will be facing a challenging recovery ahead of him,” the page reads.

More to come.

Most Read