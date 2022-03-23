Alberta Premier Jason Kenney watches as Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2022 budget in Edmonton on Thursday February 24, 2022. The contentious April 9 party vote to determine Kenney’s fate has been changed from an in-person vote to mail-in ballots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney watches as Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2022 budget in Edmonton on Thursday February 24, 2022. The contentious April 9 party vote to determine Kenney’s fate has been changed from an in-person vote to mail-in ballots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Fractious April 9 party vote on Alberta premier moves from in-person to mail-in

The contentious April 9 party vote to determine the fate of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership has been changed from an in-person vote to mail-in ballots.

UCP president Cynthia Moore, in a public statement, says the change was due to the unexpected crush of people signing up to vote in Red Deer to decide whether Kenney should stay on as party leader.

Moore says the membership has ballooned to more than 15,000 registrants and says the party is responding to demands from members to make it easier to have their say.

The party is also dropping the registration fee.

Moore says a national auditing firm will be hired to oversee the process, with more details coming later.

Kenney’s leadership is being openly challenged by a segment of the party and if he doesn’t get more than 50 per cent support in the review a leadership race must be called.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED:UCP membership soars as intraparty fight over Alberta premier’s leadership escalates

Alberta PoliticsJason Kenney

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Esther Lang (seated at centre) at the Summer English Institute in Dnipro, Ukraine in 2019, where she taught English for 11 years. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft’s Esther Lang awarded BC’s Medal of Good Citizenship

The Cache Creek pool has been closed for the last two summers, and a report shows it would cost up to $145,000 to make all the repairs necessary for it to reopen. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek facing hefty price tag to repair and operate pool

Three employees of BCGEU Local 405 joined locked out employees of IG Machine & Fibers at the site near Ashcroft in a show of solidarity on Feb. 10. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Locked out since July 2021, IG Fibers employees sign new contract

(from l) Ashcroft Easter treasure hunt organizers Joyce Buckland, Phyllis Rainey, Shirley Holowchuk, and Kitty Murray with some of the prizes awaiting participants in the 2021 event. This year’s hunt also guarantees a prize for every participant. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
No joke: Easter treasure hunt kicks off in Ashcroft on April 1