Free Greensleeve program now available throughout region

Sheila McDonald, a coordinator for the Better at Home program, shows off the Greensleeve and sticker program that participants in Northern Health get. A similar program has now started in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton/Spences Bridge area. (Photo credit: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The Greensleeve Program has officially been launched throughout the region, and community members were able to learn more, and pick up Greensleeve packages, at a series of information meetings held last week in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge and at The Equality Project.

The simple, free program consists of plastic “green sleeves” which contain a form on which people record medical information, such as their Health Card number, the name and phone number of their family doctor, any allergies or medical conditions, and any medications they are currently taking. The sleeve can then be affixed to the fridge with magnets, or put in a visible, easily accessible drawer or cupboard.

Stickers are provided for exterior doors, which will alert ambulance paramedics to look for the green sleeve. Another sticker can be used to indicate the drawer or cupboard where it is located.

The idea behind the program is to provide ambulance paramedics with the most comprehensive medical information possible in the event that they are called to someone’s home and there is no one who can answer questions.

Even in cases where someone is not unconscious or incapacitated in some way, it can be a stressful time, and people might not remember to pass along vital information such as what medications a person is taking and where to find them, or who to contact in case of an emergency.

The Greensleeve Program is being spearheaded in this region by the Ashcroft and Area Community Resource Society (CRS) in conjunction with the Ashcroft HUB, and was developed with input from local ambulance paramedics. Esther Lang of the CRS says that everybody who has received the information has taken more than one package for neighbours and friends: “It’s been a very positive experience and response.”

She says that the only information visible from the outside is a person’s name, address, medical number, and birth date. The sheet inside has space for the name of your family physician, so that they can be contacted if you have to go to hospital, as well as a list of common medical conditions which you can circle if applicable, and which will help first responders make a quick diagnosis.

“It asks if you wear glasses or have a hearing aid and where they’re located, because if you have to go to hospital and don’t have them with you it makes life difficult. There is a space for two personal contact people, one of whom should be a local person, and space for a pet caregiver. People worry about their pets if they have to leave for hospital.”

People can also add other documents to the sleeve, such as a MOST (Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment) form if the person has one. “It shows your wishes should you need emergency care.”

Lang notes that people only have to give as much information as they want, but it’s in their interest to provide as much as possible. “That way first responders can assess you quickly and treat you accordingly.” She adds that since the original form goes with you to the hospital, having a back-up copy is a good idea, and notes that the information is not stored anywhere; it is only used in emergency situations.

Clinton Community Paramedic Diana Guerin was the impetus for getting the Greensleeve Program started in this area, says Lang.

“She showed us a version of the program and helped us get it off the ground. It’s received positive feedback from first responders, and everyone seems to think it’s a wonderful program.

“When an ambulance arrives it’s stressful, whether you’re the person involved or a caregiver. Providing this information for first responders makes it much easier and quicker for them to respond.”

There is no cost to take part in the Greensleeve Program. Sleeves can be obtained for free at the following locations:

Ashcroft: Elizabeth Fry Society office or the Ashcroft HUB

Cache Creek: Village office or The Equality Project

Clinton: Food bank or health centre

Spences Bridge: The Packing House

Lang says that there are plans for first responders in Spences Bridge to take the Greensleeve packages to every residence in the community, and that she hopes to be able to offer them at both the Cache Creek and Ashcroft post offices.

Grant funding to purchase the sleeves and launch the program was obtained from the United Way. While the sleeves are provided, the form requesting information had to be developed by the Community Resource Society, which Lang says took a lot of deliberation.

“The primary obstacle was time and getting it right. We didn’t want to have to backtrack and re-do things. We had to be careful about what information is on the form because of privacy issues, so had to do a lot of background work about that.

“We looked at the forms from Northern and Fraser Health and one from the Island, and sat down with ambulance personnel to see what needed to be added or taken off, so that we got it right. We’ve been through a lot of hoops.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekClintonSpences Bridge