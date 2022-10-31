Free influenza vaccines now widely available and easy to get

Public health officials are encouraging all British Columbians six months and older to get an influenza vaccine to best protect themselves, their loved ones, their communities, and the health care system this fall and winter.

Fall marks the start of the respiratory illness season, and the province is preparing for the possibility of an influenza surge. The last two years saw low influenza rates due to public health restrictions that reduced travel and socialization, as well as the increased wearing of masks. It is also expected that COVID-19 cases will increase as more people gather indoors and travel.

Free influenza vaccines are now widely available at participating pharmacies (including IDA Pharmacy in Ashcroft), health authority clinics, and some primary care providers’ offices. The province is also making it more convenient for people to get vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19. People who are registered with the provincial Get Vaccinated system will automatically be sent an invitation to book their influenza immunization online, in the same way that they can book their COVID-19 vaccines.

“I strongly encourage everyone, especially seniors, young children, and anyone with underlying health issues, to get their influenza immunizations as soon as they receive their invitation through Get Vaccinated BC for the best protection,” says Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “Getting vaccinated against influenza is especially important this year as our immunity against the virus has waned following two years of low influenza rates.”

In addition to continuing to offer everyone six months and older an influenza vaccine for free, this year the province is offering all seniors 65 and older an enhanced influenza vaccine for free. Previously, free enhanced influenza vaccines were offered only to seniors living in long-term care homes, assisted living settings, and First Nations communities.

Enhanced influenza vaccines offer seniors better protection against influenza than standard-dose vaccines. This is because they stimulate stronger immune responses, which compensate for the natural weakening of the immune system that occurs with age. A stronger immune response can lead to better protection against influenza.

“Seniors are particularly vulnerable to influenza illness, complications, and hospitalization,” says Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “By offering all seniors a publicly funded enhanced influenza vaccine, we’re ensuring that our most susceptible citizens get the protection and peace of mind they need to carry on with the activities they enjoy during respiratory illness season.”

Eligible people will also be able to safely get an influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 fall booster at the same time. In Ashcroft, immunization clinics for both vaccines are being held at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site on Oct. 31, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, and Nov. 16. To register for a vaccine, or book an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/2XFLcOX.

Booking through the Get Vaccinated system is the most efficient way to access an influenza vaccine. Alternatively, people can phone the provincial call centre (toll-free) at 1-833-838-2323 to book their influenza vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our communities, and we’ve made it easier for British Columbians to do so,” says Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “We’re continuing to offer everyone free flu shots, and seniors can now get more protection with an enhanced vaccine. To make it even easier, many people will be able to get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.”

B.C. will distribute more than 1.8 million doses of influenza vaccines for the 2022-23 influenza season, including more than 660,000 doses of enhanced influenza vaccines for seniors.

Public health officials look to the influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere to help anticipate the severity of the season in the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere this year, the season started earlier and infection rates were higher than in 2020 and 2021.



editorial@accjournal.ca

