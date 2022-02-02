Free motion picture orientation course offered to TNRD residents

Course completion improves chances of being hired on motion picture productions in the area

Crew on the set of filming of an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’ in Ashcroft, Feb. 8, 2020. TNRD residents are being offered the opportunity to take a free Motion Picture Industry Orientation course, to increase their chances of getting employment in the industry. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The motion picture industry (film and TV) is booming in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District area, and production companies are keen to hire local talent for behind-the-scenes work in a wide variety of areas. TNRD residents can now attend the Motion Picture Industry Orientation course for free, and improve their chances of being hired on motion picture productions.

The orientation course is an eight-hour online session followed by an exam. Participants will learn about motion picture industry job descriptions, terminology, on-set etiquette, studio etiquette and terminology, and more in preparation for working in the industry.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commissions’s (TNFC) Victoria Weller has said that having trained crew members available to work on productions is crucial.

“I’d love to have trained crew,” she told the Journal last year. “When I was at a meeting in Vancouver we discussed barriers to having more production here, and one is having a complete crew: one that’s not only trained but has experience.

“We’re finding that due to COVID-19 there’s been a large uptick in Canadian and B.C. projects, mostly because of the expansion of product that’s needed due to COVID and the expansion of channels.”

Weller has also noted that breaking into the film industry is not as difficult as some people think. Many people have transferable skills — such as First Aid, Foodsafe training, a traffic control ticket, or carpentry or electrician skills — that production companies can use.

Anyone with behind-the-scenes talents that might be valuable to the film industry should register with the TNFC’s crew database. Send a resume and contact info to tnfc@tnrd.ca, and provide details of the experience you have, whether it’s catering, theatre, bridal shows, trades training, or anything pertaining to the arts.

The tuition cost for the Motion Picture Industry Orientation course is normally $75 (plus $50 for the exam and certification), but for a limited time both are being offered at no charge to TNRD residents (must be aged 16 or older). Participants have a choice of several different dates: on Feb. 6, 12, and 20 the course is being offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there is also an option to split the course across two days (Feb. 15 and 16, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day).

Participants must register at least 48 hours before their preferred date, and the exam must be completed by Feb. 28. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3KXlZ6o.



