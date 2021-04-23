Free transit from Cache Creek to Ashcroft for vaccine clinic

Interior Health and BC Transit offering free bus service to and from clinic on May 4 and May 6

Interior Health and BC Transit have partnered to provide transportation for residents of Cache Creek and Ashcroft who might otherwise have difficulty accessing the COVID-19 community vaccination clinic taking place in Ashcroft from April 26 to May 6.

The clinic is for all residents over the age of 18 in Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding area who have not yet received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and will be held at the Ashcroft HUB at 711 Hill Street. The 13-seat bus will make regular runs both days between Cache Creek and Ashcroft, starting at 9 a.m. each day with pick-up at the Cache Creek fire hall. The last run of the day will be a 3:30 p.m. pick-up in Cache Creek, with the bus returning from the HUB at 4:05 p.m.

Each run will include a stop at Safety Mart in Ashcroft, to pick up local residents who also need a ride to the Ashcroft HUB.

People requiring transportation to the clinic are asked to schedule their vaccine appointment for either May 4 or May 6. Physical distancing protocols for bus seating will be in place.

Appointments can still be booked at the clinic by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. You can also register online by going to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/. Once you have registered online, you will be notified via email about booking your vaccine appointment at the Ashcroft community clinic.

The transit schedule for May 4 and May 6 is as follows (arrival time / location / departure time):

8:50 a.m. Cache Creek fire hall 9 a.m.

9:10 a.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 9:15 a.m.

9:18 a.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 9:25 a.m.

9:40 a.m. Cache Creek fire hall 9:45 a.m.

9:55 a.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 10 a.m.

10:03 a.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 10:10 a.m.

10:25 a.m. Cache Creek fire hall 10:30 a.m.

10:40 a.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 10:45 a.m.

10:48 a.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 10:55 a.m.

11:10 a.m. Cache Creek fire hall 11:15 a.m.

11:25 a.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 11:30 a.m.

11:33 a.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 12:15 p.m. (lunch break)

12:30 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall 12:35 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 12:50 p.m.

12:53 p.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 1 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall 1:20 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 1:35 p.m.

1:38 p.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 1:45 p.m.

2 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall 2:05 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 2:20 p.m.

2:23 p.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 2:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall 2:50 p.m.

3 p.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 3:05 p.m.

3:08 p.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 3:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall 3:35 p.m.

3:50 p.m. Ashcroft Safety Mart 3:55 p.m.

3:58 p.m. Ashcroft HUB (community clinic) 4:05 p.m.

4:20 p.m. Cache Creek fire hall

At this time, the community clininc is scheduled to be offering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, subject to supplies.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Interior Health’s vaccine plans, go to https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCoronavirus