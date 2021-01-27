The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a series of free webinars for those dealing with the challenges of dementia. (Photo credit: Alzheimer Society of B.C.)

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a series of free webinars for those dealing with the challenges of dementia. (Photo credit: Alzheimer Society of B.C.)

Free webinars provide strategies for dealing with dementia

Upcoming topics include family dynamics and the effects and impacts of dementia

COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the B.C. Interior, and Interior Health reports that all residents of long-term care and extended living have now received their first inoculation. It means that many of our most vulnerable residents affected by dementia have been vaccinated, but challenges surrounding physical distancing protocols and new regulations about visits are ongoing.

These changes can affect family dynamics when it comes to dementia. Anyone navigating the challenges surrounding a family member with dementia can learn strategies to help them at a free one-hour webinar from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10. “Family dynamics in dementia caregiving” is hosted by registered social worker and psychotherapist Jodie McDonald, who will provide ways to set boundaries and initiate difficult conversations with family members.

As a caregiver, “drawing the line” with family members can be uncomfortable and difficult, especially when there are conflicting perceptions regarding the best care for people living with dementia. During these unprecedented times, it is important that the needs of both the caregivers and people living with dementia are being addressed. Effective caregiving requires regular communication, boundaries, and involving others to help. Here are some suggestions:

· Plan and know your limits: When initiating a conversation about navigating new care dynamics, a vital step is to prepare what to discuss. With emotionally charged conversations surrounding care, it is especially important to reflect and identify your own limits.

· Discuss options and boundaries openly: Keep in mind the needs of both the individuals receiving and providing care. Depending on the progression of one’s dementia, there may be different levels of ability. However, to the extent possible, ensure the person living with dementia is involved.

· Establish roles and responsibilities: An established and consistent routine can be reassuring for everyone. More clarity and division of responsibilities is beneficial to ensure the best possible care can be given.

· Find support: Remember, you are never alone. Having a support network and care team is beneficial for both caregivers and people living with dementia. The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges in caregiving within families, but there are virtual methods available to include other individuals or professionals in the conversation, if appropriate.

In addition to “Family dynamics in dementia caregiving”, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. has other free webinars coming up. They include:

”What is dementia?” (Feb. 3, 2 p.m.): Learn how dementia affects the individual’s brain and behaviour, as well as the disease’s impact on family.

”Deciphering research headlines” (Feb. 17, 2 p.m.): Increase your research literacy, and learn how to go beyond news headlines and evaluate if a source is credible.

This webinar will also cover the most frequently asked questions about dementia research.

”Focus on behaviour: Bathing and hygiene” (Feb. 24, 2 p.m.): Learn how dementia affects bathing and hygiene and explore strategies for managing these changes.

To register for any of these webinars, or to access free recorded webinars, visit http://bit.ly/3iMmWAM.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dementia strategy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain
Next story
B.C. teacher gets 1 day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student

Just Posted

Police say that a U-Haul truck abandoned in Cache Creek on Jan. 19 (pictured) was being used to transport equipment and supplies consistent with a fentanyl drug production operation. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rental truck abandoned in Cache Creek believed to be connected with fentanyl drug production

Police seized high end equipment, chemicals, and several firearms

A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, with four dozen people testing positive and one person dead as a result. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Flooding at Cache Creek park, July 2, 2020. The village is seeking $2.45 million in grant funding to safeguard its drinking water infrastructure against future flood events. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)
Cache Creek seeks $2.45 million for drinking water infrastructure

Grant funding would protect village’s drinking water infrastructure from flood threats

A new all-ages playground and a large canopy for outdoor gatherings (r) at Kumsheen K–12 school in Lytton. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Lytton students all under the same roof at newly-renovated school

Kumsheen Secondary has now been converted into a K–12 facility for 125 students

Craig Lebleau is the star of <em>Mud Mountain Haulers</em>, along with his family and Kamloops-based company Lebleau Brothers Haulers. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New TV show filmed in region shines a light on forest industry

Mud Mountain Haulers, featuring Lebeau Brothers Logging in Kamloops, no airing on Discovery Channel

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says jumping COVID-19 vaccine line ‘un-Canadian,’ condemns penthouse parties

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Most Read