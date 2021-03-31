Friendly visitors will don Easter bonnets for April 4 parade

Ashcroft artist Royden Josephson created this poster for the Better at Home friendly visitors, who will be paying some calls while decked out in their Easter finery on April 4. (Photo credit: Nancy Kendall)

Easter activity deadlines

A reminder that completed activity sheets and painted rocks for the Cache Creek Easter activities can be dropped at the Cache Creek village office or Gold Country Communities Society office until April 1. Volunteers will also be collecting sheets and rocks at the Gateway Park (junction of Highways 1 and 97) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2. Prizes will be handed out next week.

Clinton residents have until 6 p.m. on April 4 to drop their Easter anagram contest forms in the drop-box at 1100 Kelly Lake Road (Pavilion-Clinton Road); prizes will be drawn on April 5. And don’t forget that the Easter Bunny will be touring through town starting at 11 a.m. on April 4. Check the CLINTON BC – Events, Activities, and Items For Sale Facebook page for the route details.

All those who took part in the Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft can collect their prizes at the Seniors’ Centre in the village office building (601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 1.

Miniature horse Easter parade

The Better at Home friendly visitors — miniature horses Grumpy, Hunnee, and Lilly — will be paying a call to Thompson View Manor and Lodge and Jackson House in Ashcroft on Sunday, April 4 beginning at around noon. After their visits, the horses will be taking a walk through the area, so feel free to come out and enjoy watching them as they parade in their Easter bonnets. Please remember to socially distance, from the horses as well as other people.

Clinton Zoning Bylaw survey

The Village of Clinton is surveying residents about what they would like to see in a new Zoning Bylaw, which will complement the village’s updated Official Community Plan.

The Zoning Bylaw regulates what can be built on a property. Examples of what it regulates include permitted uses; minimum setbacks; minimum lot dimensions; maximum density; off-street parking; and more.

Residents can provide input by completing a survey at https://bit.ly/3svBjO7. Surveys must be completed by April 4, 2021.

Clinton Market

There will be an outdoor market in Clinton on Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hunnie’s Mercantile, across the street from where the Clinton Communities in Bloom’s Seedy Sunday event will be taking place at the same time.

All vendor types are welcome, including secondhand/garage sale items, and there is no need to pre-book; simply be at the site to set up before 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per spot, payable on the day.

South Cariboo Minor Soccer

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association is taking registrations for the 2021 season. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the current province-wide restrictions, the season has been planned under the assumption that it will be running under Phase 2 conditions (as outlined by the BC Soccer Guidelines). This means that the season will take place as a practice/training program, with each member practising with their own team.

If at any time between April and June there are changes to the restrictions and the Return to Play guidelines, the association will re-evaluate the situation and potentially hold games.

Children can be registered with confidence. If the association is unable to provide a spring season as outlined, a pro-rated refund/credit will be provided. For more information about the upcoming season, registration, fees, cancellation policy, a registration form, and more, visit the SCMSA Facebook page.

Ashcroft trails survey

As part of the Village of Ashcroft’s Strategic Plan 2021/2022, the village is working on a Trails Master Plan, to ensure that the many existing natural trails that residents and visitors enjoy are able to be developed, and connected with new trail heads.

In order to assist with planning, the village is looking for residents’ feedback, and has put together a survey. It can be filled out online by going to https://bit.ly/3rrZFqz, and there will also be a mass mail-out to all postboxes; written surveys can be deposited in a drop-box at the village office on Bancroft Street.

Choose to Move

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting an information session about the Choose to Move program at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7. Choose to Move is a six-month program for anyone aged 65 or older who wants to become more active, regardless of their ability.

Participants will be assisted in developing a personal action plan to meet their goals, choosing activities they like. They will also receive one-on-one coaching and group support as they learn new ways to live a healthier, more active lifestyle.

To learn more about the program, go to www.choosetomove.info. To register for the information session, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Taking Care of Business

Community Futures has two free webinars coming up to help small businesses. “Working During the Pandemic” (April 20, noon to 1 p.m.) features employment lawyer Erin Brandt, who will provide the latest tips for managing your workforce at this stage in the pandemic.

On April 22 and 29 there will be a two-part webinar, “Find and Keep Valuable Employees” (noon to 1 p.m. each day). Participants will learn the secrets to finding valuable employees and keeping them happy, engaged, and wanting to stay.

For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2P4FWQP.

Clinton Citizens on Patrol

The Village of Clinton would like to thank the volunteer members of the Citizens on Patrol (COP) group, who have been doing pedestrian counts at the LeBourdais Avenue crosswalk.

The village has requested that a pedestrian-activated crossing light be installed at that location. The Ministry of Transportation required a pedestrian count to ensure that there are enough people using that crossing to justify having a crossing light.

The COP members have been sitting in their vehicles, counting the number of people who cross the street, the number of times vehicles stop for pedestrians, and more within a specific time frame. Their work is a valuable part of the push for a pedestrian-activated crossing light at the site.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News