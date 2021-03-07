Fundraiser created for Boston Bar family that lost everything in weekend fire

Witnesses say the Kimber family escaped the fire without injury, but their home is a total loss

A GoFundMe has been launched for Blaine Kimber and his family after his Boston Bar home was destroyed in a fire on Saturday afternoon (March 6).

Witnesses say everyone including their pets escaped from the fire safely. Caitlin Kimber, Blaine’s daughter, said the family lost everything as the home was engulfed in flames.

Less than 24 hours after the fire, there has already been a steady outpouring of support from the community via local social media, with offers of furniture, shelter, meals and multiple fundraisers in the works.

The fundraiser has thus far brought in $500 from six donors with a $100,000 goal.

