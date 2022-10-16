FILE - A person walks by the headquarters of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on April 27, 2018, in Seattle. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, that it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Money will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide.

The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.

The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The announcement was made Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin.

The foundation says in a statement on its website that it has contributed nearly $5 billion to the polio eradication initiative. The initiative is trying to integrate polio campaigns into broader health services, while it scales up use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2.

The group also is working to make national health systems stronger so countries are better prepared for future health threats, the statement said.

“The last steps to eradication are by far the toughest. But our foundation remains dedicated to a polio-free future, and we’re optimistic that we will see it soon,” said foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

The eradication initiative is a public-private partnership led by a group of national governments that includes the Gates Foundation, Rotary International, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityDiseasePhilanthropy

Previous story
Iranian-Canadian director prevented from leaving Tehran to attend London film fest

Just Posted

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)
Ashcroft election sees 2 incumbent councillors return with mayor for another term

Cache Creek mayor-elect John Ranta. (Photo credit: ChristinaLea Photography)
John Ranta back as mayor of Cache Creek after defeating incumbent

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

School District No. 74 Area ‘D’ (Cache Creek) trustee-elect Carmen Ranta. (Photo credit: ChristinaLea Photography)
Carmen Ranta re-elected as school trustee in Rural Area ‘D’ (Cache Creek)