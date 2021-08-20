Geet Grewal wins Liberal Party’s nomination to become new candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Geet Grewal has won the nomination to become the Liberal Party’s candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. / Web Photo

Geet Grewal has won the nomination to become the Liberal Party’s candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding for the federal election on Sept. 20.

Hundreds of party members voted for Grewal on Aug. 19, and she sealed the candidacy. She emphasizes youth action, action on climate change, environmental protections, job creation, building a more inclusive and equal Canada, and protecting people’s health.

“The residents of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon lived on the front lines of climate change this summer – some of our communities are facing the worst air quality conditions in the world, others are being destroyed by fires,” Grewal said.

“None of us can afford to talk without taking action any longer.”

As the daughter of Indian immigrants who worked in janitorial services and construction to create a life for her and her brother, Grewal says her parents taught her the importance of hard work.

Her parents went on to become community leaders in the Fraser Valley, and she wants to build on their legacy, improving opportunities for future newcomers, the middle class, young families and professionals.

She said the government can play a positive role in the lives of its citizens and small businesses.

“As a woman of colour and inspired by youth political activism, I want to set an example for our community and future generations,” Grewal added. “I am fully committed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to youth action, which is why I am running as a first-time political candidate.”

If elected, Grewal would be one of the few Liberal MPs to be elected under the age of 40. She holds a Bachelors in Law from the University of Leicester, and a Masters in Law from Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

She has been volunteering with the Liberal Party since the age of 13.

