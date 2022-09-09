Nominations close for Ashcroft and Cache Creek general election

Barbara Roden is acclaimed as the mayor of Ashcroft

A total of six candidates have submitted their nomination packages to be elected on to Ashcroft’s local government.

Nominations closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 and saw village of Ashcroft’s incumbent mayor Barbara Roden running unopposed, making her mayor by acclamation.

Five nominees are looking to fill four available councillor positions. Among them are two incumbent councillors, Johan Anstett and Nadine Davenport. Other nominees include Jessica Clement and Joris Ekering

Doreen Lambert, who served on council prior to 2018, has also filed her nomination.

The village of Cache Creek has four candidates vying for the mayoral position including incumbent mayor Santo Talarico and two incumbent councillors Annette Pittman and Wendy Coomber. John Ranta, who served as Cache Creek mayor continuously from 1990 to 2018 before being defeated by Talarico in the 2018 election, is also running for mayor this year.

Six nominees are also vying for four available positions on council which includes incumbent Sue Peters.

Others nominees include: Kelly Debert, Jim Douglas, David Dubois (who served on council prior to 2018), Karla Hein and Carmen Ranta.

The general local elections will be held on October 15.