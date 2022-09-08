Get ready for the Clinton bike rodeo, which is back and better than ever

Plus free movie and music in Clinton, the Cache Creek Community Craze, and much more

Silas Astle was one of the winners of a new bike during the 2020 Clinton bike rodeo. Another bike rodeo is coming up on Sept. 10. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Slough Society AGM

The Ashcroft Slough Society will be holding its AGM on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Teck room at the Ashcroft HUB.

The society is a grassroots organization that advocates to regain access to the ecologically diverse foreshore area known as the Ashcroft Slough, which has been impacted by the Ashcroft Terminal expansion. You can become a new member for $5, or consider giving a donation to the cause. Visit the Ashcroft Slough Society Facebook page or the society’s website at www.ashcroftsloughsociety.com for more information.

Clinton Bike Rodeo

The Clinton Bike Rodeo is back, and will be more fun than ever before! Kids aged 12 and under are invited to the free event on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Reg Conn Park (children 10 and under must have parent supervision).

Bring your bike or scooter (and a helmet, which is mandatory) for an opportunity to learn new skills, decorate your bike/scooter and get it inspected, paint a police car, take part in an obstacle course, and more. There will be cotton candy, snacks, and prizes, and lunch will be provided.

Clinton music and movie in the park

On Thursday, Sept. 15 there will be a free event featuring a concert by Arlen Park (6 p.m.), barbecued hot dogs, and a screening of the 2022 film Minions: The Rise of Gru (7:30 p.m.) complete with concession.

The event is open to everyone, and will be taking place at Reg Conn Park in Clinton.

Cache Creek Craze

There will be a family-friendly day of free fun at the Cache Creek Community Craze, taking place at the CC Recreational Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come on down and enjoy a scavenger hunt, face painting, axe throwing, a geocaching walk, family portraits, splatter painting, live music and dance, games, a dunk tank, local vendors, and a barbecue lunch.

The event is sponsored by the Cache Creek Firefighter Association (which will be holding tours of the fire hall) and is open to all. For more information, go to www.visitcachecreek.ca/craze.

Be a part of Kamloops’ biggest rainbow

Running for more than 20 years, the Children’s Arts Festival, hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council, is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Riverside Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and attendees can help be a part of Kamloops’ biggest rainbow ever.

The free festival gives all children aged 2 and up in the Kamloops area the chance to try out different art forms. This year’s theme is “Rivers to Rainbows”, and is all about celebrating the water, earth, and sky around us. The event will feature plenty of crafts, activities, and live performances, and organizers will be photographing Kamloops’ biggest human rainbow.

Attendees are asked to wear their favourite colour and make a matching wind sock craft. A photo of this “human rainbow” will be taken at 12:20 p.m., and will be followed by a Rainbow Dance Party.

For more information about the event, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Royal Purple Bingo

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple will be holding a Bingo on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.



