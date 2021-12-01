Get ready to cram a cruiser in Clinton

(back row, from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row, from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations at Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event in December 2020. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)

Cram a Cruiser food drive in Clinton

Keep the Christmas spirit going on Saturday, Dec. 4 by supporting the Clinton food bank and “cramming a cruiser” with non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hunnies Mercantile. Suggested items to bring include pudding cups, Kraft dinner, crackers, cookies, granola bars, oatmeal packets, canned meat, toilet paper and paper towels, and soup.

For every donation of five items or $10, your name will be entered into a draw to win a gift basket courtesy of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society. There will be free hot chocolate for everyone who comes by.

Christmas markets

Dec. 4 also features markets in Cache Creek (at the community hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Ashcroft (at the HUB from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Both markets will feature a wide variety of local arts and crafts, home-based businesses, food items, and much more.

On Dec. 9, Desert Sands Community School grads Madison Condin and Shirina William have organized a Winter Market, taking place at the Ashcroft HUB from 4 to 7 p.m. The market will feature music, a raffle, hot food, local goods, and games, and tables are still available: email madic8891@gmail.com to book. Admission is $2 per person (children under 3 are free).

Jingle Jam at UniTea

Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 for “Jingle Jam”. Enjoy a little Christmas cheer in the form of music and a Happy Hour; the perfect place to relax and unwind during the hectic holiday season.

Christmas helpers wanted

Santa has his elves, and The Equality Project in Cache Creek is looking for a few elves of their own, to assist them as they prepare for Christmas.

They need gift wrappers; gift buyers (must be willing to purchase items and then get reimbursed); decorators (for the donation boxes); and people to help out on Dec. 24 to get ready for the Christmas lunch, as well as folk able to assist with the lunch on the 25th.

Anyone willing and able to help can call Shelley at (250) 457-6485, or drop by the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID vaccine clinics in Ashcroft and Clinton

Interior Health will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site (not at the medical clinic) on Wednesdays (Dec. 8 and 15; January 5, 12, 19, and 26) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day (closed from noon to 1 p.m.).

The clinic offers drop-in service (no registration required) for anyone needing the first or second dose of the vaccine. It also offers the booster shot for eligible people, but you must register in advance for these; no drop-ins.

In Clinton, there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone aged 5 and up who needs their first or second shot, or who has received a notice that they are due for a booster shot, can get it at that time. Drop-ins are accepted only for adults needing their first or second shot; children aged 5 to 11, and anyone getting their booster shot, need to pre-register.

To register for the vaccine (or booster shot, if you are eligible), go to https://bit.ly/30MhJEd. You can also book by phone (7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week) by calling 1-833-838-2323.

Phone scam using local numbers

Scammers are at work in the area, and when they call, the number displays as local (457-xxxx). There are at least two variations: in one, the caller claims that Canada Post has seized a parcel with your name on it containing illegal substances, and that a warrant is out for your arrest; in the other, the caller claims that your social insurance number has been compromised. If you receive one of these calls, do not provide any information or take any of the suggested actions; simply hang up.

SMALL//Works art show and sale

The Kamloops Arts Council is once again holding SMALL//Works, its annual, affordable, accessible art show. This great big, teeny tiny event features more than 260 pieces of original artwork by more than 40 Kamloops and area artists. Each piece is less than 200 square inches, making them perfect for Christmas shopping.

Art is sold right off the wall; no supply chain issues here! Prices range from $20 to $300 per piece, making art affordable for almost everyone.

The show runs through Dec. 22 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre in downtown Kamloops (7 Seymour Street W.). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Christmas on the big screen

The Kamloops Film Society has scheduled some Christmas cheer (and a healthy dose of holiday horrors) at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops.

On Dec. 11 a boy accidentally summons the holiday demon Krampus (2015), and the classic horror film Black Christmas (1974) will be showing on Dec. 18. Things take a turn for the merrier with Elf (2003) on Dec. 18, and you can celebrate a very Griswold Christmas with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989; also on Dec. 18).

For a full list of movies, showtimes, how to buy tickets, and more — including how you can get a holiday picture taken with Krampus himself — go to https://bit.ly/3pboYhB.

Give a duck this Christmas

Looking for a unique Christmas gift that also helps our natural habitat? Good things happen when you “Give a Duck” (or a flock) as part of your charitable holiday giving! For just $20, you can save enough habitat to give one duck the space it needs to thrive, and conserve it for decades to come—providing a better future for us all by saving some of the most beneficial (and most threatened) ecosystems on the planet.

The campaign is an initiative of Ducks Unlimited Canada, and gives people a way to make a measurable difference. The habitat that ducks depend on is some of the most important—and threatened—in the country. It’s also the same habitat we need to combat climate change, keep our water clean, and protect our communities from floods. And did you know that duck habitats support more than 500 other wildlife species, from the smallest dragonfly to the largest moose?

For more information, or to give a duck (or two), go to https://bit.ly/3E30opm.



