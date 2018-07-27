Get tickets for the World Junior Showcase in Kamloops

Several sets of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Sport Chek World Junior Showcase event is coming to Kamloops from July 28 to August 4, and The Journal has tickets for several games, which we are making available for subscribers (and non-subscribers).

The tournament showcases some of the best under-20 hockey players in the world, and features six teams-two each from Canada and the U.S., as well as teams from Finland and Sweden-who will take to the ice at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

The event is used by the participating teams to develop and evaluate prospective players as they prepare to field the best possible team in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria in December.

Four tickets each are available for the following games:

Monday, July 30, USA Blue vs Sweden, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 30, USA White vs Finland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31, Sweden vs Finland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31, Canada White vs USA Blue, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31, Canada Red vs USA White, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 2, USA vs Sweden, 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 2, Canada vs Finland, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 3, USA vs Finland, 1 p.m.

Friday, August 3, Canada vs Sweden, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 4, Canada vs USA, 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 4, Finland vs Sweden, 5 p.m.

Subscribers can get tickets (up to four for a single game) with a donation to the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Food Bank. Non-subscribers can get tickets (up to four for a single game) by taking out a one-year subscription to the paper.

Tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and people can claim them either by stopping by the Journal office on 4th Street in Ashcroft (across from the post office) or by calling the office at (250) 453-2261. Tickets can be picked up at the office during regular office hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.). Anyone who is unable to make it to the office during those hours can call (250) 457-0789 to make alternative pick-up arrangements.

The World Junior Showcase promises first-class hockey and an event that’s fun for the whole family. Beat the heat with a trip to the Sandman Centre, and keep cool while watching the hottest game on ice this summer.

