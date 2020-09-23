Pharmacies will play a key role in providing flu shots this year, and anyone getting a flu shot can expect to see a few changes when it comes to how to get one. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Getting a flu shot will look different during pandemic

Pharmacies expect to be busy as health authorities cancel flu shot clinics

Interior Health has announced that it will not be holding flu shot clinics this year, due to precautions around COVID-19, but is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu this fall, and working with community partners such as pharmacies to ensure that anyone who wants a flu shot can get one.

However, getting your flu shot at a community pharmacy this year will be different from past years, when many people were able to walk in and get vaccinated whenever it was convenient. More safety measures, pre-screening, and appointment bookings are planned this year, as protection against COVID-19.

The additional precautions mean British Columbians who are planning to get their flu shot from pharmacies this fall should expect a different experience, including the requirement at many pharmacies that you book an appointment for a flu shot well in advance, rather than just drop in.

“With COVID-19, there’s an expectation that B.C. pharmacists will deliver more shots because of the increase in demand,” says Geraldine Vance, CEO of the BC Pharmacy Association. “Pharmacists will be putting in more time and resources to keep patients and themselves safe during COVID-19.”

In the past, many pharmacies have offered walk-in service or posted hours for special flu shot clinics at set times. This year, patients should expect to book an appointment or call their pharmacist first before coming in, and might be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Jon Wiesendahl, pharmacist at Ashcroft I.D.A. Pharmacy, says they are still working out what this year’s flu shots will look like. The pharmacy expects to have at least one flu shot clinic, and appointments will probably be necessary at other times.

He adds that the vaccine is expected to be available in the first week or two of October.

Many British Columbians may be anxious to get their flu shots as soon as possible, but pharmacists are asking for patience as they prepare their pharmacies to keep people safe. The exact timelines for distribution of the flu vaccine are determined by the provincial government, which also decides on the allotment of the vaccine to individual pharmacies.

With heightened awareness of respiratory illnesses because of COVID-19, and two million doses of publicly-funded flu vaccines available in B.C. this year, pharmacists expect there to be a higher demand for flu shots this fall.

“COVID-19 has us all doing a lot of things differently. That may include thinking about getting your first flu shot,” says pharmacist Lisa Le. “If you’ve never had a flu shot before, now is the time to get immunized. Not only will you protect yourself, you will also protect the loved ones around you.”

Anyone wanting to get a flu shot this year is advised to get one as early as possible, as it can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.

To see where flu shots are being offered near you, go to www.immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu. The site will be updated as information is received.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest
Next story
Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Just Posted

Greens, Liberals, NDP field Fraser-Nicola candidates ahead of October election

Incumbent Jackie Tegart has two opposing candidates after snap election called Monday

Work has started on 20 units of seniors’ housing in Clinton

Much-delayed project has been in the works for almost a decade

Cache Creek firefighters plan bigger, better Halloween fireworks

‘With so much uncertainty in the world it’s nice to know that one community event is staying intact’

Volunteers welcome at this year’s Black Powder Desert Rendezvous

Plus farmers’ markets, an art show, a bottle drive, a Fire Prevention Week contest, and more

Ashcroft looks into hiring bylaw officer with Cache Creek, Clinton

Funding available to help communities hire bylaw during COVID-19 state of emergency

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read