A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)

Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake

Five people over two days came into a local drug store to purchase $1,000 and $2,000 worth

A Williams Lake drug store is warning the public about a gift card scam circulating this week in the city.

One of the store’s employee said Wednesday that five people came into the store in the last two days to buy $1,000 to $2,000 worth of gift cards.

When asked if they were buying the gift cards for themselves, the customers had someone on the cell phone at the time asking them to make the purchases.

Fortunately the customers were discouraged from buying the cards and did not.

In 2023 as of March 31, there have been 18,654 reports to the Canadian Fraud Centre with 12,094 victims of fraud for a loss of $133 million.

Statistics for 2022 are 92,078 reports of fraud, 57,578 victims of fraud for a loss of $531 million.

