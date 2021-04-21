Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s plant swap is on now, outside 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft. Anyone with extra plants is encouraged to bring them down (suitably boxed/bagged and labelled) and leave them, and those looking for plants can come and browse and take what they want. A donation box is at the site. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Give it your best shot: village looking for great Ashcroft pics

Plus Cache Creek market opening, weight loss boot camp, sani-dump open, and more

Change of venue for Ashcroft vaccine clinic

Please note that the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic scheduled to take place in Ashcroft from April 26 to May 6 will be happening at the Ashcroft HUB (711 Hill Street), not Drylands Arena as originally advertised.

Anyone who booked a spot when the clinic was scheduled for the arena should have received a notice about the change in venue. Your appointment date and time have not changed, only the location of the clinic.

Trap shooting suspended

Due to ongoing COVID-1 restrictions, the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association has decided to suspend its Saturday trap shooting sessions until further notice. The club will notify the public when the sessions are able to resume.

Send in your best Ashcroft pictures

The Village of Ashcroft is inviting residents of Ashcroft to send in their best pictures of the town; your awesome image(s) could be used in new marketing material being produced by the village.

Do you have great photographs of the museum, heritage park, pool park, trails, historical buildings, vistas, mosaics and murals, trains, or aerial pictures of the community? Send them as jpegs to edt@ashcroftbc.ca by April 26. For more information email that address, call the village office at (250) 453-9161, or visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page.

Ashcroft weight loss boot camp

The HUB will be running a weight loss boot camp on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from May 4 to 27. The sessions will take place outdoors and be limited to small groups.

For more information, or to register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://bit.ly/3tuiprb. The cost is $40, and early bird rates apply for anyone registering by April 26.

Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek outdoor market is planning to open for the season beginning on May 1. It will run every Saturday from then until Oct. 2, and on Sunday as well during the Victoria Day and B.C. Day long weekends. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beside the former Chum’s Restaurant; please note that masks are required and COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

For a schedule and updates, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Cache Creek burning permits

Anyone within the Village of Cache Creek boundaries carrying out any burning larger than a small campfire needs to obtain a burn permit from the village office. This can be done over the phone by calling (250) 457-6237. There is no charge for the permits, which are good for three days at a time.

Cache Creek sani-dump

The sani-dump in Cache Creek, located in the lower parking lot of the community hall, is now open for the season. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines, and note that the facility will not be sanitized between users.

Emergency funding for post-secondary students

Students attending post-secondary institutions in the Interior have access to emergency assistance funding to help them cope with financial pressures caused by COVID-19. Thompson Rivers University and Nicola Valley Institute of Technology are among the institutions that have received funding totalling more than $1.6 million.

The non-repayable emergency assistance can be used to help with a broad range of costs, including living expenses, food, travel, portable computers, and other supports for students who are returning to campuses for 2021–22. Students who attend one of B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions, as well as the Native Education College and students enrolled in post-secondary programs at Indigenous institutes, may apply to access these funds by contacting their school’s financial aid office or Indigenous student service centre.


