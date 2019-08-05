‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

A video of man seemingly telling a woman to go back to her own country in Banff National Park has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Victoria to Twitter Saturday, appears to show a confrontation between a U.S. tourist and two people.

“Did you tell me to go back to my own country, sir?” Victoria is heard asking.

“Do you want me to throw your phone away? Walk,” said a man wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt who appears to try and grab Victoria’s phone from her.

A woman wearing a bandana on her head tells Victoria to “just go away” before both she and the man appear to curse at Victoria.

In a comment with the video, Victoria said she shared the clip so “these people don’t get to win.”

“I was just assaulted by a man who first told me to go back to my own country, at Banff National park. Please share. @BanffNP,” she wrote.

I reported it to the proper authorities and I hope something happens. But I think it would be good if it goes viral.”

Parks Canada has not yet returned a request for comment.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues
Next story
Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Just Posted

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men linked to Spences Bridge property

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Pedestrian struck, injured while crossing highway at 70 Mile

Victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

Most Read